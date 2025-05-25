Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Terreno Realty worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

