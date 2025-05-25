Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

