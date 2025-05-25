Ryan A. Milburn Sells 3,412 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALSN opened at $102.38 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

