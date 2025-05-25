Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FRST

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Research analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,035.93. The trade was a 12.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,818,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 650,820 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 170.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.