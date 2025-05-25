StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.28 on Thursday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 18.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in StoneCo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.