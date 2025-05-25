FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOTE. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FiscalNote

FiscalNote Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.62.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 88.72% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,655,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,270.96. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 134,329 shares of company stock valued at $112,576 in the last three months. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.