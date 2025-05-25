Roger Biscay Sells 96,521 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $1,723,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,340.36. This trade represents a 47.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $259,891.50.

Shares of QBTS opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

