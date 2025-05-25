Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Shares of RL stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.78. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

