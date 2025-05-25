Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Price

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $269.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.01 and its 200 day moving average is $289.65. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,298,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. This represents a 31.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

