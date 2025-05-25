Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.