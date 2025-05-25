Wall Street Zen Upgrades Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $423.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.13. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 180.79% and a negative net margin of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

