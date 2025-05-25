TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

