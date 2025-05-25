Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,991 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $400,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,628,107.44. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25.

SITM opened at $197.59 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $268.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.24.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SiTime by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

