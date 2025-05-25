Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.67 and last traded at $68.22. Approximately 615,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,762,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Roku Trading Down 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

