Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

CNI stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $127.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $563,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,296,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

