Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$419,418.60 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.71, for a total value of C$419,418.60.

Brian Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Brian Rosen sold 4,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.04, for a total value of C$720,160.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

