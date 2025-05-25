Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

GOOS opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 179,946 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

