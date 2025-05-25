Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Sells 7,820 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $494,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 876,640 shares in the company, valued at $55,412,414.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $1,047,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $62.56 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Tempus AI by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

