Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,405,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,380,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,830 shares of company stock valued at $20,043,415. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

