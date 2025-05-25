Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $27,472.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,178.40. The trade was a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $914,076. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

