NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NRG opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

