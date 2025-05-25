Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $306.53

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Insulet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $321.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $171.61 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.