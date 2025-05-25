Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Nova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nova

Nova Trading Down 0.9%

NVMI stock opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.21. Nova has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $289.90.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $213.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.