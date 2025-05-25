Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $7.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COTY

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty Trading Down 2.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coty by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $4.79 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.