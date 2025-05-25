Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $162.00

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 624,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 65,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $137.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.