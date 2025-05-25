UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $65.31 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Albemarle worth $65,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 293,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

