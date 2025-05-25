UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $58.35 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,314 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TRI opened at $195.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

