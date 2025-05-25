Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,422 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $60,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,686,912. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $262.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.