Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 247.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

