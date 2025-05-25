Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 882 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

