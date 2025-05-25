Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 97 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $104.08 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.