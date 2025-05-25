Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

