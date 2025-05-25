Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,712 shares of company stock valued at $33,237,008 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

