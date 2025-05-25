Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 674 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.