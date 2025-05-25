7,300 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,487 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 691,879 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 172,362 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 435,905 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 250,014 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 424,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zumiez by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,045 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $11.91 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

