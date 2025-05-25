Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $88,000 Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,701,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 394,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.23 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

