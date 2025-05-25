Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 389,731 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 389,716 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5%

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $38,935.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at $356,081.40. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,241.04. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.