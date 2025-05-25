Top Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 23rd

Bank of America, MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, United States Steel, Capital One Financial, Wells Fargo & Company, and Sun Life Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop or manage income-producing properties such as apartments, office buildings, shopping centers and warehouses. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the real estate market without directly buying or managing physical property. Many real estate stocks take the form of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which are required to distribute a large portion of their taxable income as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,865,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,668,896. The company has a market capitalization of $326.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $77.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,528.88. The company had a trading volume of 296,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,014.97.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 57,214,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,291,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 11,027,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE:COF traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,315. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,763. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

