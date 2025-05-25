Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

