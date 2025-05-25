Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,215.12. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

