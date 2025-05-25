4,900 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TASK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.