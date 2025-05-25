Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $165,000 Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $273.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.04. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

