Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $114,000 Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

