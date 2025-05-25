Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Gray Television Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.71 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

