Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $4,018,300.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total value of $4,018,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,440.80. The trade was a 80.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34.

On Thursday, April 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $2,795,529.20.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $2,750,915.60.

On Thursday, March 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,008,597.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $3,354,994.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $4,017,018.80.

Shares of NET stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of -720.20 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

