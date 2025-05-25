Leann B. Smith Sells 1,248 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE MCK opened at $715.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

