Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $634,658.64 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upstart Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $45.26 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

