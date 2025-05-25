JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 0.2%

Insider Transactions at Okta

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.49, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.