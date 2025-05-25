Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP James D. Graham Sells 120,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

