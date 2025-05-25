Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Sells $551,571.72 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 203,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $551,571.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,920.08. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 1.0%

TOI stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 346,256 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. FreeGulliver LLC raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Articles

